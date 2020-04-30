|
|
Donald Frank Rodgers June 27, 1937 - April 25, 2020 Donald Frank Rodgers passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 82. He was born and raised in Stockton CA to parents, Frank and Rose Rodgers. Donald attended local schools and graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1955. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from CSU Sacramento. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved son, Donald II (Carolyn). He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Sylvia; sister Lorraine Halvorson; daughters, Susan Lara (Daniel), Margaret Herrera (Willie) and son, Daniel (Cecilia). Donald will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Lindsay (August), Donald III (Corina), Jacqueline (Jared), Matthew (Monica), Daniel II (Alyanna), Austin (Danielle), Mark, Getsy (Jonathan), Joshua, Danielle (William), Rose, Willie III (Melissa), Daniel (Sara), Spencer (Kevin), and Nicholas; 23 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to mention. Donald resided in Rural Manteca for 50 years. During this time, Don was active in Dioceses of Stockton; was ordained a Deacon in 1988. He was appointed Pastoral Administrator of The Mission of the Good Shepherd. Donald was honored with the Bishop's award in 2018. Don ran a successful construction business in Stockton and was also an almond grower. Donald was a member of the Club Portuguese of Stockton CA and was CPSC Festa past President. He coached many youth Football and baseball teams as well as serving as a French Camp 4-H project leader. Donald was a friend to many and was welcoming to all. He will be deeply missed, but our love for him will live on forever. Visitation will be at Chapel of the Palms in Stockton, CA on Friday May 1, 2020, 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Due to COVID 19 regulations, the family will hold a private burial service and at a later date will have a celebration of life for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to: Saint Mary's High School Donald Rodgers II Memorial Scholarship. P.O. Box 143 Westley, CA 58387.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2020