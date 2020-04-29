|
Donald Glenn Mattesich Nov. 12, 1948 - Apr. 22, 2020 Donald Glenn Mattesich, 71, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Stockton, CA. Born on November 12, 1948 in Stockton, CA, he was the second son of Glenn and Margaret Mattesich. He grew up in a small house in Farmington, CA, along with his three brothers. He graduated from Escalon High School in 1966. He continued onto San Joaquin Delta College and then went into the Navy after only two years of study. After serving his country for four years, he was honorably discharged in 1972. In 1974, he went to California Polytechnic State University and studied electronic engineering for a year. While attending Delta College, he met Sandrea Gilbert and after dating for six years, they were married on December 1, 1973. In 1980, they welcomed their first daughter, Stephanie, into the world. Later that year, they bought their first home in which they lived until the time of his passing. In 1983, they welcomed their second daughter, Michelle, into their lives. Don was a truck driver for over forty years, hauling everything from produce to car parts. He retired from Ceva Logistics in 2016. In 2009, Don became a grandfather to his first grandson, Korbin, and again in 2011 to his grandson, Kyle. He was immensely proud of the fact that he got to be called "Grandpa". Don was a family man and being a husband, father, and grandfather was his greatest accomplishment and greatest adventure. Don was preceded in death by his father, Glenn, and mother, Margaret. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandrea, daughters Stephanie Thurman (Chuck) and Michelle Covey (Brad Taylor), his grandsons Korbin and Kyle Covey, and his brothers, James Mattesich (Patty), Raymond Mattesich (Kathi), and Scott Mattesich, along with several nieces and nephews. Don's interment service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2pm in the afternoon at the Farmington Memorial Cemetery 5255 Escalon-Bellota Rd. in Farmington, CA.
Published in The Record on Apr. 29, 2020