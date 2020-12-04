Donald J. Blosser
Manteca - 02/24/1949-11/30/2020
Donald J. Blosser, 71, passed away on November 30, 2020 in Manteca, California. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Nance Blosser. Don is survived by his wife, Patti Blosser of Manteca, CA; daughter, Sara Roman of Weatherford, OK., stepsons: Jimmy (Lisa) Stirrat of Manteca, CA and Justin (Lexi) Stirrat of Folsom, CA. He was papa to Grandsons, Marco, Gabriel and Bryson Roman of Weatherford, OK, Austin and Logan Stirrat of Manteca, CA, and Tiberius Stirrat of Folsom, CA. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Burns, niece Kelly Lauck, and inlaw's Jim (Martha Chapple), Millie Garis, Phyllis (Rodger) Odom, Keith Chapple and Kent Chapple.
Don grew up in Findlay, Ohio and went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He was a proud patriot who flew his American flag every day. Upon completion of his military service, he attended Cabrillo College in Santa Cruz. Don eventually went on to work for the Klein Family in Stockton, first as a Ranch Foreman and later as a Warehouse Mgr. He later worked for Phil O'Connell Grain as a dispatcher where he retired.
Don met his wife Patti, July, 1987 in Stockton. They were married in their backyard on October 21, 2000. They were best friends, inseparable, and did everything together and traveled as often as they could to their favorite beach locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Don loved cars. He considered himself a "serious" car collector and has several very nice cars. In fact, he was in the process of buying another car at the time of his passing. Don loved animals, especially dogs. He was a big advocate of the rescue of dogs and he has rescued many for him and his wife. Don loved being with family and special friends for bbq's, get togethers, and camping.
. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring or Sumemer of 2021.