Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald J. "Donny" Saha July 7, 1949 - March 1, 2020 Donald J. "Donny" Saha passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2020. Donny was preceded in death by his parents Dionicio and Margret Saha, and nephew Richard Saha. He is survived by his wife Rita Saha, and two step- daughters Laura and Renee Juarez, his beloved grandchildren Anthony, Michael, Brandon, Janae and Matthew, his brothers Chris (Sandy) Saha, Richard Saha, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. George's Church 120 W 5th Street, Stockton, California.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store