Donald Krum
1944 - 2020
Donald Krum Aug. 21, 1944 - Dec. 13, 2019 Donald Edward Krum was born in Fresno, CA. Preceded in death by parents Herman & Matilda "Ruby" (Bartell) Krum, brother Roger (Jean); survived by wife Sandra (McRee); children Phillip, Sarah Barrow (Sean); brother Tom (Marsha); grandchildren Carson, Rachel, Nolan; nieces & nephews. Memorial service is at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, Lincoln Presbyterian.


Published in The Record on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lincoln Presbyterian
