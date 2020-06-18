Donald Krum Aug. 21, 1944 - Dec. 13, 2019 Donald Edward Krum was born in Fresno, CA. Preceded in death by parents Herman & Matilda "Ruby" (Bartell) Krum, brother Roger (Jean); survived by wife Sandra (McRee); children Phillip, Sarah Barrow (Sean); brother Tom (Marsha); grandchildren Carson, Rachel, Nolan; nieces & nephews. Memorial service is at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, Lincoln Presbyterian.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Jun. 18, 2020.