Dr. Donald L. Becker July 5, 1935 - February 18, 2020 He was a kind, gentle man of few words who was boundlessly generous with his time and talents. Family doctor, teacher, husband, father, and grandfather. Donald Lee Becker was born on July 5, 1935 and passed away at home on February 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Dr. Becker was the son of Dr. Rollin and Ardath Becker and was raised in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Texas State College in 1955 and Southwestern Medical School in 1959. After a one-year internship in Yakima, Washington, he served for three years in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Surgeon stationed in Germany. Returning from Germany, he completed a two year general practice residency at Sacramento County Hospital. He then moved to Lodi where he practiced medicine for 35 years engaging in a widely diverse practice including general medicine, surgery, and obstetrics and gynecology. Don delivered 1,800 babies during his career before retiring in 2000. When out in the community, Don would frequently hear, "Dr. Becker, you delivered me!" He was consistently a passionate patient advocate. Don also served as a community preceptor teaching Family Medicine residents at San Joaquin General Hospital for over 30 years. He also volunteered at the Salvation Army Clinic in Lodi and was past president of the San Joaquin Medical Society. In his spare time, Don was an avid reader, photographer and also enjoyed racquetball, bicycling, dancing, traveling and wine tasting. Don especially loved traveling to Mexico, Central & South America where he could always be seen with several cameras around his neck and his monopod in hand. His love of people and culture and scenery shone through the photos he took. He could tell a story about each photo and he loved to tell about them. He also loved classical music and enjoyed attending the Stockton symphony where he was a loyal patron for more than 30 years. He is survived by and was lovingly cared for by his wife of 32 years, Maureen. He is also survived by his children: Bruce (Sandy) of Stockton; Laura of Sacramento; and Craig (Raini) of Florida; grandchildren Seth and Blake; and sister Ginny (Dean), of Austin Texas, along with five nieces. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Remembrances in Dr. Becker's name may be made to: Stockton Symphony, 4629 Quail Lakes Drive, Stockton 95207 or a tribute donation may be made to (doctorswithoutborders.org)
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020