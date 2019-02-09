Home

Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
New Cumberland, CA
View Map

Donald Lawrence "Don" Henkel


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Lawrence "Don" Henkel Obituary
Donald "Don"

Lawrence Henkel

Nov. 14, 1943 - Feb. 6, 2019

Donald "Don" Lawrence Henkel, 75, of New Cumberland,

passed away suddenly on

February 6, 2019, at UPMC

Pinnacle, Harrisburg. Son of the late Julius and Helen (Notch) Henkel, he was born on November 14, 1943, in Duluth, MN.

Don served in the US Air Force, where he learned to weld,

including underwater welding. He then attended the University of Nevada, Reno, where he studied metallurgy. He spent much of his working life in California, retiring as a structural steel

inspector from Construction Testing Services, Pleasanton, CA. He also served on the Grand Jury in Stockton, California for two years.

Don was an avid reader and

skilled poker player, with weekly trips to both the library and

Hollywood Casino. He was also an enthusiast of beautiful and fast vehicles. He was a time trialer and autocrosser and

enjoyed racing his Porche 914 and 924. He also loved his Electroglide Harley Davidson. His current toy was a Mercedes CLK500.

Don is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda (Perry) Henkel; two daughters, Heather Anne Norton (Allen) of New Cumberland, and Lee-Anne Shortridge (Alan) of Fremont, CA; grandchildren, Wesley and Roark, Jennifer and Ashley; siblings, Dennis Henkel (Jackie), JoAnn Mansfield (Bob), Darrell Henkel (Chris), and Johanna Harris (Benny), all of California; brothers-in-law, Tommy Perry (Kaye) and Tim Perry (Julie) of NC, and Greg Perry (Gabby) of VA; and numerous nieces,

nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at

St. Theresa Catholic Church, New Cumberland. A Rosary

service and visitation will be held the night prior, Tuesday, February 12, from 4-6PM, at Parthemore Funeral Home, New Cumberland. The Rosary service will take place from

4 - 4:30PM, followed by the

visitation.

In lieu of flowers, please

consider making a contribution in Don's name to: New Hope

Ministries, West Shore Center (nhm-pa.org), 701 Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne, PA 17043. Please be sure to note "West Shore" or "Lemoyne" in the memo field. For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com
Published in The Record on Feb. 9, 2019
