Donald Matcalfe Pace Jr

Donald Matcalfe Pace Jr Obituary
Donald Matcalfe Pace, Jr May,1941- July 27,2019 Donald was taken from us suddenly on July 27, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1941 to Dr. Donald M. Pace, Sr. and Norma Holland Pace and grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska where he met his wife of 56 years, Karen. They moved to Stockton in 1971. An informal celebration of his life will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park. https://www.cherokeememorial.com/services-obituaries/2019/7/30/donald-pace?rq=pace
Published in The Record on Aug. 8, 2019
