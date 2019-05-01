|
|
Donald Raymond Berg
Mar. 22, 1930 - Apr. 27, 2019
Donald R. Berg passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2019. Donald was born March 22, 1930 in McLaughlin, South
Dakota to Carl and Catherine Berg. He is survived by his
loving wife of 63 years, Joyce; children: Kathleen Reams
(Robert), Ronald Berg Sr.
(Darla), and James Berg (Sherri); and also his 13
grandchildren and 23
great-grandchildren. He was
preceded in death by his
brothers and sisters: Ruth Hill, Harold Berg, Alvin Berg, Herbert Berg, Wilbur Berg, Dorothy Berg, Clarence Berg, and Albert Berg. He was also preceded by his grandson Jeffery Berg, and great-granddaughter Daisy Stanfield. From 1966 to 1983
Donald owned and operated Berg Roofing and Supply Inc.
After retirement, Donald enjoyed restoring Model A Fords. He also enjoyed going to car shows with his best buddy and
brother-in-law Bob Hamer.
Donald served in the US Army in 1951 during the Korean War, and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received while serving. The family would like to thank St. Joseph's Cardiac
Intensive Care Unit and Comfort Care Units for the wonderful care Donald received.
A graveside service will take place at 11am on Friday May 3, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at E. Harney Lane in Lodi.
Visitation will take place Thurs. May 2, 4-8 pm at the
Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N.
Beckman Rd. Lodi, CA. In Lieu of flowers, kindly make a
donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to the .
Published in The Record on May 1, 2019