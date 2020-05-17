|
|
Donald Safford Moseley Mar. 10, 1942 - May 11, 2020 Donald Safford Moseley was born in Scotia, California to Adeline (Safford) and John Moseley. He passed away on May 11th surrounded by his family. He graduated from Eureka High School, received a degree in Economics from Humboldt State University in 1964, served in Vietnam, and worked as a Region Transportation Manager for Hershey Chocolate in Oakdale. He was a Stockton resident for 46 years. In retirement, he often taught Digital Photography for SICL at Delta College. Photography was his passion and he enjoyed world travels that gave him photo opportunities. He was an avid reader and loved movies and games. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughters: Jennifer Moseley, Michelle Espy, and grandchildren Amber, Joseph and Zachary Espy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to or local food bank.
Published in The Record on May 17, 2020