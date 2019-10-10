Home

Donald W. Hayward

Donald W. Hayward Obituary
Donald W. Hayward July 26, 1937 - Sept. 28, 2019 Our beloved Donald William Hayward, 82 of Stockton, CA passed on to his new life on Sept. 28, at Hospice of San Joaquin. He was surrounded by his loving family. Don is survived by his wife, Mary of 52 years; son, Brian; daughter, Christine; grandchildren, Justin, Hannah and Natalia; sister, Joan; nephew, Jason (Jessica); nieces, Johnna and Kyrsten (Mark) and great- nieces and nephews. Don was a loving and caring family man. Don was born in Erie, PA July 26, 1937. He joined the Air Force in 1954, then moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1958 where he was later married on Jan. 28, 1967. Don graduated from Cal State in 1973 with a BA in Physics and Mathematics. He spent 20 years with the US Naval Base at Pt. Mugu as a computer scientist programmer. Don's viewing will be Fri., Oct. 11th at 12PM and services at 1PM in the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial. Graveside service to follow with the American Legion Gun Salute to honor Don for his military service.
Published in The Record on Oct. 10, 2019
