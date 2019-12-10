|
Donna M. O'Brien Nov. 18, 1935 - Oct. 26, 2019 Donna M. O'Brien passed away peacefully at her home in Stockton, CA on Saturday October 26th at the age of 83. She was born on November 18, 1935 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to the late Ethel and Everett Fearing. She graduated from Eagle Bend High School in Eagle Bend, Minnesota. Donna set three goals for herself. Goal one was to graduate from the University of Minnesota, which she did in 1958. The second goal was to travel overseas. She joined the American Red Cross after graduating from college and along with 15 other women, all college graduates from various parts of the country, received their training in Washington D.C. They then flew to Seoul, Korea and were attached to the 1st Calvary division. They put on recreational programs and delivered coffee and doughnuts to the military outposts. When the clubmobile drove up with coffee and doughnuts the women were affectionately known as Doughnut Dollies. Some of the outpost were far from the men's main base and when the clubmobile drove up it was the first American girls the GI's had seen for months. It was great for moral and one solider said, they made us forget we were in Korea. The ladies were able to see the DMZ zone, which was both a thrill and emotional. Her third goal was to marry and raise a family. She was happily married to her husband, Lyle, for 56 years and had sons, Timothy (Catherine) of Vancouver, WA, Jonathan (Peggy) of Pacifica, CA; daughter, Leslie (Andy) of Grants Pass, OR; grandchildren, Donald, Claire, Robert and Patrick. Donna's children favorite saying "Mom and the truth are one in the same". Donna was preceded in death by all nine of her siblings. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Dec. 10, 2019