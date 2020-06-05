Donna Marie Ford
Donna Marie Ford April 25, 1953 - May 31, 2020 Donna Marie Ford passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2020 in Stockton, CA at the age of 67. She was born on April 25, 1953 to Donald and Frances Ford in Oakland, CA. Donna is survived by mother Frances A. Ford; twin sister Debi Ford-Alladio; brothers Mark Ford and Mike Ford; also survived by nephews Donald Ford and Cole Ford; and niece Adeline Ford. She is preceded in death by father Donald Gene Ford. A private interment will take place at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204.


Published in The Record on Jun. 5, 2020.
