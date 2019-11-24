|
|
Donna McGaughey July 16, 1944 - Nov. 11, 2019 Our beautiful, precious mother passed away peacefully at her home in Valley Springs on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born Doneita Lea Riggle on July 16, 1944 in Ellsworth, Kansas and was the second child of Donald Elbert Riggle and Mary Belle (Bray) Riggle. She grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico and attended Valley High School before moving to Manteca where she attended Manteca High School and later started a family. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John W. McGaughey of Valley Springs; a daughter, Jamie Reyes of Acampo; a son, John McGaughey of Stockton; a brother, Gary D. Moore of Hermiston, Oregon and grandchildren, Travis and Trinity Reyes and Clara, James and Winston McGaughey.
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019