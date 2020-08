Donnamarie Taft 1971 - 2020 Following a lengthy battle of cancer, Donnamarie Taft passed away with her family by her side on July 29, 2020 at 49 years old. She will be lovingly remembered by her father Harold Taft, her five children Lisamarie, Melissa, Edward, Jesse and Michael and her grandsons Benjamin and Christian. She was a matriarch of her family and served as a realtor for 15 years to the community. She will be missed dearly.



