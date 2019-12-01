|
|
Doray Roberts Vail Johnson May 18, 1928 - November 13, 2019 Doray Roberts Vail Johnson, 91, passed away quietly Wednesday, November 13. Doray was born in Oakland to Ray and Carrie Roberts. She attended UC Berkeley where she met her first husband, Ralph Vail. They married in 1948 and moved to Stockton where Ralph was a partner in Muller & Vail Tile Co. Doray completed her bachelor's degree and teaching credential at University of the Pacific and became a Special Education Teacher in Lodi and Stockton. She became actively involved in the First Unitarian Universalist Church and as a Docent for several years at the Haggin Museum. Doray enjoyed the outdoors and spent many happy years at the family cabin at Lake Almanor. She went camping with the family well into her 80s. She enjoyed tennis and bridge playing, the latter until shortly before passing. As a limited partner of the Oakland Raiders, she attended almost every home game as well as the Super Bowl. Ralph passed away in 1996, and 9 years later she married Reid Johnson on Valentine's Day 2005, gaining a cherished companion through the end of her life. She is survived by three sons, Richard, Bruce (Teresa), Kirk (Christy); her husband, Reid, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A service will be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Stockton, 2737 Pacific Ave., Stockton at 11:00 AM on December 6th. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Stockton Golf and Country Club. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the church or Haggin Museum, 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton, 95203.
Published in The Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019