Dorinda Givens

Dorinda Givens Obituary
Dorinda Givens

1944 - 2019

Dorinda Givens, 75, passed away at home on June 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Iowa, she was the daughter of Donald and

Dorothy Jacobs. Dorinda was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Dorothy, her

sister, Donalee Derry, and

her daughter, Patricia Givens. Dorinda is survived by her

loving husband, Walt Givens, her children, Kevin Vallem (Tracie), Michele Pettersen (Scott), Emily Alamillo and

Paula Givens (Brook), her

sister, Diana Starr (Jack),

13 grandchildren, 6 great

grandchildren, 2 great great grandsons and countless other family members who loved her dearly, as she did them.

Her family extends sincere

gratitude to her Hospice nurses for their loving and respectful care of her this past year.

In memory of Dorinda and in support of the organizations

she held dear to her heart,

donations may be made to VITAS Hospice Services or

Warriors for Jesus.
Published in The Record on June 23, 2019
