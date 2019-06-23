|
|
Dorinda Givens
1944 - 2019
Dorinda Givens, 75, passed away at home on June 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Iowa, she was the daughter of Donald and
Dorothy Jacobs. Dorinda was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Dorothy, her
sister, Donalee Derry, and
her daughter, Patricia Givens. Dorinda is survived by her
loving husband, Walt Givens, her children, Kevin Vallem (Tracie), Michele Pettersen (Scott), Emily Alamillo and
Paula Givens (Brook), her
sister, Diana Starr (Jack),
13 grandchildren, 6 great
grandchildren, 2 great great grandsons and countless other family members who loved her dearly, as she did them.
Her family extends sincere
gratitude to her Hospice nurses for their loving and respectful care of her this past year.
In memory of Dorinda and in support of the organizations
she held dear to her heart,
donations may be made to VITAS Hospice Services or
Warriors for Jesus.
Published in The Record on June 23, 2019