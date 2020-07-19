1/1
Doris Chang Nov. 29, 1942 - July 9, 2020 Doris Chang passed away peacefully at Somerford Place, on July 9, 2020, at the age of 77. Doris is survived by her husband Freeman Chang of 52 years, sister Mary Huey (Hong Huey), brother Ernest Fong (Jean Fong), son Matthew Chang (Sara O'Mohundro), daughter Kimberlee Chang Mendes (Mark Mendes), granddaughter Kyla Mendes, grandson Xavery Mendes, and goddaughter Briana Soohoo. She was preceded in death by her parents Men Coon and Yek Yip Fong, siblings Chee Soong Fong, George Fong, Franklin Fong, Adam Fong, Evelyn Fong, Edwin Fong, Lillie SooHoo, and Jane Wong. The family will be holding a virtual Celebration of Life service via Zoom on July 25, 2020 at 11:00a PST. In lieu of flowers, the Chang family requests donations to be made to Hospice of San Joaquin County and/or the Alzheimer's Association, in Doris' name. Please visit www.forevermissed.com/ doris-fong-chang for more information.


Published in The Record from Jul. 19 to Jul. 23, 2020.
