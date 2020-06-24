Doris Helen Sola Linker
Doris Helen Sola Linker Dec. 25, 1929 - June 18, 2020 Doris Linker joined her husband, Henry Linker on June 18, 2020. She will be missed by her children, Craig Linker & Terry Cuellar, grandchildren, Tania Panarello (Rick) & Frank Cuellar (Jennifer) And great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Cuellar, Dominic & Vincent Panarello. Due to the situation with the Corona virus there will be no viewing or memorial service. Donations to Doris' favorite charity, the SPCA would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers.


Published in The Record on Jun. 24, 2020.
