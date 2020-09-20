Doris Kathleen Klose 1935 - 2020 Doris Kathleen Klose passed away September 4th of congestive heart failure. She was at home and surrounded by her children. She was 85. Doris spent the last 36 years in Stockton after traveling the world as an Army wife. She married her high school sweetheart and took on the heroic role of keeping a stable family life while her husband served. That included tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam with her husband away for as long as a year. Military service took the family to dozens of states and two countries, often moving every year. It meant Doris packing up the house and kids and quickly getting settled in a new location and a new school, while also serving as a diplomatic hostess on a moment's notice. Doris was active in the Officer's Wives Club, a member of the DAR and involved in the community with work as varied as staffing a polling place during elections to volunteering at the St John's Budget Shop. She also lovingly fostered kittens until they could find homes. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John A.G.Klose, and grandson Tyler Fader. She's survived by children Kathy Fader, Cindy Hull , Chris Klose and Karen Klose, as well as three grandchildren. Doris will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the animal charity of your choice
