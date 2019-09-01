|
Doris Musfelt Feb. 29, 1928 - Aug. 29, 2019 Lifelong and third generation Stockton resident Doris E. Musfelt passed away peacefully in her home on August 29, 209. Doris was a leap year baby, born February 29, 1928 to Ferdinand and Anna (Glass) Roth. Not long after graduating from Stockton High School Doris married Robert Musfelt, whom she often describe as "the love of my life." Their marriage ended far too soon when Robert passed away not long after his retirement. Doris joined the workforce in the early 1960's, working in the accounting department at Sharpe Army Depot where she quickly rose through the GS-ranks. She was one of the last civilian employees working at the Depot before it closed. Doris then transferred to oversee the accounting department at Sacramento Army Depot before retiring. Later in life Doris took up golf; she was proud of the fact she shot a hole in one on one occasion. Ever adventurous, she also learned to ski as a senior along with her two sisters. Doris enjoyed giving back to the community as a volunteer. One of the organizations where she enjoyed contributing her time and talents for many years was the San Joaquin County Historical Museum, maintaining the financial books and records. Utilizing her artistic side, she also made countless costumes and decorations for the museum's annual Festival of Trees. Doris is survived by her sisters Adelia Sabiston and . Eleanor Mulkey, her two children Stuart (Clarine) Musfelt and Duane (Linh) Musfelt, her grandchild Adam (Katie) Musfelt, her great grandchildren Halle and Kara, numerous nieces and nephews, and other extended family. All services will be held at De Young Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton, CA with a Visitation from 10am to 12 noon and Chapel Service at 12 noon. Burial will be at 2:30pm at Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on Sept. 1, 2019