Doris Warren Lease 1928 - 2020 Doris Warren Lease, a fourth generation Stocktonian, age 92, passed away after a short illness in Pacific Grove. She was born on January 23rd in 1928 in Stockton. Outside of her youth, Doris mostly lived in Stockton. Growing up, she also lived in numerous places across the United States since her father, Murray Warren, was a Methodist Minister. She graduated from Stockton High School and the College of the Pacific (present day UOP). Doris' good friend Verda Lease arranged a blind date for the College of Pacific's sorority pledge dance in 1946 with Verda's brother, Chauncey "Pat" Lease. At the time, Pat was stationed at Treasure Island awaiting discharge from his World War II service in the Pacific. Pat enrolled at Stanford on the G.I. bill, and Doris and Pat dated while attending University until they were married on June 19, 1949 at Morris Chapel in Stockton. Upon graduation, Pat entered and eventually managed the family business, Stockton Roofing. After Pacific, Doris worked at PG&E until their first child, Bradford Warren Lease, was born in 1952. Doris loved to travel. She planned trips for her bridge group, her friends, and her family. Pat and Doris rarely missed a roofing convention. Their vacation and work-related travels resulted in many friends outside of their local social circle. Her travel folders, photo albums, and newspaper clippings were near legendary. Doris, Pat, and their three children explored most of the US as well as most of Western Europe. She was always prepared with a file for any destination; many of which were created from her personal travels. When the phone doesn't ring the minute our family arrives to our destinations, we will remember and miss her. Doris spent a small fortune on postage mailing newspaper and magazine articles of interest. She had the great fortune of never having to personally send or receive an email, text, or, God forbid, a Tweet. In the final few years of her life, she did have wireless access available in her home and would view Facebook photos if they were shown by her grandchildren and did not interrupt her shows. In 1997, Doris was searching for relief from the valley heat. She called Pat from Pacific Grove and informed him that he needed to agree to buy the historic "Mrs. Frances Sawyer 1910 House" near Lover's Point. Although Pat was still actively running Stockton Roofing, he had never been able to say "no" to Doris and wisely chose not to break that remarkable 50+ year streak. Pat and Doris enjoyed nearly 64 years of marriage until Pat passed in 2013. In her last few years, her health precluded travel, and she amused herself by organizing her files and toying with scam phone callers claiming to be grandchildren in Mexican prisons. Doris lived alone with minimal help in her beautiful Pacific Grove home until December 26th when she fell and took ill. She is survived by her children: Brad (Patti), Craig, and Gayle Lease Riley (Ken), grandchildren: Steven Lease (Valerie), Karen Lease Honegger (Dustin), Kristen Lease, Jeffrey Lease (Amanda), Karina Riley, and Scott Riley, and great grandchildren: Rose and Evelyn Lease, James and William Honegger, and Caleb Lease. At Doris' request, no services will be held. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Stockton Rotary Endowment (Susan Drake Scholarship) or to Central United Methodist Church.
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2020