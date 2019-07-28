|
|
Dorothea F. Batch May 2, 1931 - July 21, 2019 Dorothea passed away peacefully in Spokane, WA. The loving daughter of the late Antone and Rose Busalacchi, she graduated from St. Mary's High and M. Cornwell School for Secretaries. Dorothea was active in Leroy Nichols and Houston P.T.A. and her husband's vineyards. She loved gardening and antiques. Her proudest moments were time with family and friends who spent numerous hours at "the ranch". Her loving spirit will be missed. She is survived by her sons Greg Batch and Ron (Kim) Batch, grandchildren Kiersten (Micah) Hawbaker, Joanna (Eddie) Snow, Caroline Batch, Amber (Levi) Gage, Austen (Taylor) Butler and Aaron (Tori) Butler, five great grandchildren, brother Peter F. (Marjorie) Busalacchi, sister Jan (Elgin) Yturri, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Howard, younger brother, Peter A. Busalacchi, and infant grandson, Howard H.B. Batch. Services are August 2, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., Garden Chapel, Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joachim Catholic Church, Lockeford, CA or St. Mary's High School, P.O.Box 7247, Stockton, Ca. 95207.
Published in The Record on July 28, 2019