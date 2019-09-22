|
|
Dorothy Davis Aug. 2, 1930 - Aug. 5, 2019 Dorothy Davis passed away peacefully, at the age of 89, surrounded by her family. Dorothy is survived by her daughters Donna, Debbie (Gary), Darla Stevens, her son David Davis (Marlissa); grandsons, Joshua, Christopher, Adam, Samuel and Jacob; great granddaughter Natalie; Aunt Bertha Byrd and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Davis. Dorothy and John settled in Stockton with their children after moving around the country as a military family. Dorothy retired from St. Joseph's Hospital as a housekeeping supervisor. She was a faithful member of the Berea Baptist Church. Dorothy loved spending time with her family and enjoyed her many hobbies. She will be profoundly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held Sept. 28, 10:30 am at Berea Baptist Church, 4957 Quashnick Rd.
Published in The Record from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019