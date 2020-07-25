Dorothy Jacob

Dorothy Jacobs March 7, 1929 - July 18, 2020 A light went out on July 18, 2020, when Dorothy Jacobs passed into eternity with her loving daughter, grandson, and great granddaughter at her side. Dorothy Mae McClanahan was born in Doss, Louisiana, to Willie and Gencie McClanahan. Dorothy married Clarence Jacobs in 1956 and is survived by her children Carolyn Moore and Willie Jacobs, Sr. (Sheila), her brother DeVaughn McClanahan, her grandchildren, Steven Moore, Shawnterra Moore Thomas,(Jim), "Willie" Jacobs Jr., Richard Jacobs and great grandchildren Averie Gencie Rudd Moore, and Rachel Thomas. Our family wants to express deep gratitude to all the caretakers who demonstrated such love and care to Dorothy during her final days. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Viewing/visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home at 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 95240 and the memorial service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery & Vineyard Chapel at the Garden of Freedom at 14165 N. Beckman Road Lodi, California 95240.



