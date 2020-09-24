Dorothy Mae Odums 1924 - 2020 It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness we wish to announce the passing of Dorothy Mae Odums. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, listening to music, and traveling and was a devoted Jehovah's Witness. Dorothy was born in Savannah, GA, and moved to Brooklyn, NY then to Stockton, CA where she lived for close to 30 years. She is survived by her 5 children, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Homer and daughter Kicia.



