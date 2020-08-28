Dorothy Nettie (Garbiso) Nolen November 6, 1934 August 17, 2020 Dorothy was born November 6, 1934 to Brigida and Sisto T. Garbiso in Walsenburg, CO and moved to Stockton, CA as a child. After graduation from high school, she pursued her lifelong career and attended nursing school at San Joaquin County General Hospital. During this time, Dorothy was also a Catechist for St. Gertrude's Church. While at nursing school, she met the love of her life, Oscar James Nolen. The two began their lives together June 14, 1959. Shortly after they married, they moved to Jacksonville, FL, where Oscar was stationed in the U.S. Navy for the next two years. There, they had the first of their four children, Michael and Emily. In 1962, Oscar completed his service to his country and was honorably discharged from the Navy. The couple moved back to Stockton, where they built their new careers and grew their family. Dorothy began a 36-year RN career at Dameron Hospital, where she worked in the Coronary Care Unit. She also returned to the classroom, earned her Bachelor's degree in Nursing Management and later became head nurse and nurse manager. The couple soon welcomed their third and fourth children, Deborah and David. Dorothy touched many lives throughout her long illustrious career and she was very proud of her profession. As the trends in nursing uniforms evolved, Dorothy always wore the traditional white starched dress, white stockings, white shoes and white cap. She was so proud to be a nurse and expressed that pride with her pristine uniform. She was respected and loved at Dameron. Her professionalism was impeccable, and her care and compassion for patients was felt by many. If they hurt, she hurt too. Dorothy expected 110% from her nursing staff and the doctors she worked with. If she had a concern, she would voice it. In 2000, Dorothy retired from Dameron and began a new chapter of life. Soon after, the family received word that Dorothy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, the same ailment that took her young Mother Brigida. Time was precious, so she lived her life to the fullest. Dorothy enjoyed traveling with Oscar and their grandchildren, whom she adored and spoiled. She and Oscar never missed their grand-childrens' sporting events. As the disease progressed and after many years of being cared for by her husband and family, Dorothy moved to a memory care facility in 2012. As time stole Dorothy's memories, Oscar visited her every day to talk, hold her hand, walk and just sit with her. Their love for one another was truly remarkable. Dorothy was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Oscar James Nolen, her parents and her sister Balbina Ascencio. She is survived by her children: Michael Nolen (Sandy), Emily Erickson (Glen), Deborah Helms (Mark) and David Nolen (Heidi). Dorothy is loved and missed by her 10 grandchildren: Alyssa High (Patrick), Brittany Nordman (Ian), Andrew DeFabio (Gina), Adam Helms, Alexander Helms, Megan Nolen, T.J. Verdugo (Rebekah), Alexander "A.J." Nolen, Isabella Nolen and Tia Nolen; and three great-grandchildren: Parker, Audrey and Collin High. She is also survived by her siblings: Virginia Burrola, Bertha Garbiso, Helen Shaw, Arthur Garbiso (Rosie) and Theresa "Annie" Garbiso; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy will be missed, but we know she has joined Oscar and their love continues. Dorothy's visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 from 11:30 am -12:30 pm at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204 and a Rosary will follow at 12:30 pm. The funeral and committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Dorothy's name to Hospice of San Joaquin. Casa Bonita Funeral Home



