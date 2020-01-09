|
|
Dorthy E. Hobson Oct. 28,1927- Dec. 22, 2019 Dorthy E. Hobson was called home on December 22, 2019. She was born Dorthy Emeline Olson on October 28, 1927 to Conrad and Edna Olson in Mitchell, South Dakota. She spent her first years in South Dakota, then moved to Stockton, California with her family when she was around 4 years old. She graduated from Stockton High School in 1946. She then met and married a "handsome soldier boy", Ray A. Hobson, in June 1946. Two sons and a daughter soon followed. When her children were young, Dorthy served as a Cub Scouts den mother and was active in the PTA. She also served as a counselor for Channel 19 Christian television, preached at the Gospel Center Rescue Mission, and was a Counselor at Juvenile Hall. She and her husband, Ray, were also foster parents for numerous troubled teens. The family attended the Foursquare Church on American & Lindsay in Stockton, then later helped build a new Foursquare Church located at West Lane & Bianchi. After Ray's retirement, the couple relocated to Colorado where they started a church and Ray became the pastor. Dorthy was very proud to be a "Preacher's Wife." After her husband's death in 1999, Dorthy returned to Stockton to be with family. It was clear to anyone who met her that Dorthy was full of love for everyone, but most of all, she loved the Lord and loved telling others about Him. She also enjoyed square dancing, gardening, canning, camping, and deer hunting. Dorthy is survived by her sons, Ray (Joyce) Hobson, Jr and Steven Hobson; daughter, Judy (Robert) Attaway; brother, Dale Olson; grandchildren, Matthew Attaway, Shelly Williams, Patrick Hobson, Megan (Tony) Huddleston, Nathan (Stephanie) Attaway, David Hobson, and Dale Hobson; and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hobson, Sr.; parents, Conrad and Edna Olson; brother, Donald Olson; and grand-daughters, Jennifer Attaway and Annie Hobson. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Century Assembly, 550 W. Century Blvd., Lodi, CA.
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020