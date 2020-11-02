Douglas D. Beckwith

On Sunday, October 25th, 2020, Douglas D. Beckwith, loving husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, uncle and more; passed away at the age of 64. Doug was born on January 26, 1956 in Stockton California, went to French Camp Elementary and East Union High School. Doug was a quiet and stoic man, with a diverse set of passions like antique engines, wood carving, Earthmaster tractors, Military Jeeps and many more. He was known for his quick wit and was always wanting to make you laugh and smile.

Many who knew Doug, probably called him dad, uncle or Farmer Doug. He was a very compassionate man full of love and would not hesitate to take anyone under his wing. He was a mentor and took great pride in passing down his knowledge to the next generation.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Clinton, and his mother Thelma. He is survived by wife Mary, children Andrew (Victoria), Michelle (Jason) and Samuel (Joey) and his four grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Bradley and Thelma, his brother Richard and sister Kathy. The family greatly appreciates the care and support they have been receiving during this time.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 10:00AM at the Parkview Funeral Home located at 3661 E. French Camp Road Manteca, CA 95336. Due to COVID-19 a limited number of people will be allowed in at a time and his service will be streamed on Parkview's live service on Facebook for those that are unable to attend.



