Douglas Ratto


1939 - 2019
Douglas Ratto Obituary
Douglas Ratto Feb. 19, 1939 - Dec. 7, 2019 Retired Fire Chief Douglas Ratto, 80, passed away on December 7, 2019. He was born February 19, 1939 in Stockton to John and Bernice Ratto. Douglas was a strong member of the community and was devoted to serving and protecting the public. He was a proud marine for 4 years and went on to be a dedicated member of the Stockton Fire Department, serving his community for 42 years as a Firefighter and Fire Chief. Douglas was President of Stockton Professional Firefighters Local #1229 for several years, and was a member of the Elks Lodge #218, Stockton Rotary, and Metro Fire Chiefs. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathy Ratto; his children, Brian Ratto, Christi Perez (Mario), and Julie Montagna (Ray); his brother, Robert Ratto (Rod); and his grandchildren, Jonathan Gatto, Ryan Ratto, Sara Bissani (Michael), Kelsee Montagna, Anthony Ratto, Tyler Johnson and Rylee Montagna. He was preceded in death by his father, John Ratto; his mother, Bernice Ratto; his brother, Gregory Ratto; and his stepson, Jimmy Johnson. A service will be held 11:00AM, Monday, December 16th, 2019 in The Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial in Lodi, CA. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Douglas' memory to Stockton Firefighters Memorial, P.O. Box 69-2201 Stockton, California 95269. For more information, please visit cherokeememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019
