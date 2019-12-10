|
Doyle E. Harden Oct. 18, 1937 - Dec. 8, 2019 Doyle passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with Dementia. He is survived by his three children, Steve, Kelly and Mary; as well as his 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is finally reunited with his beautiful wife, Barbara Ann, as well as his mother, Ferrill and father, Gene, whom he missed dearly. There will be a Celebration of Life held on December 19, 2019 at 3PM at Doyle's favorite bar, Winchester's Restaurant, 2714 Country Club Blvd., Stockton, CA 95204. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204 or the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.
Published in The Record on Dec. 10, 2019