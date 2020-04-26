|
|
E. Louise Finney-Long May 10, 1932 - April 16, 2020 E. Louise Finney-Long, age 87, joined her brothers, sister, and sons in Heaven on April 16, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. She was born May 10, 1932 in McLoud, OK to parents Richard and Anna Lou Chew. Louise and Carl Finney married and traveled with the military for 20 years as well as raised three children. She met and fell in love a second time with a wonderful man, Ray Long. They were married March 1, 2008. Both loved sports and traveling. Louise is survived by her daughter Cheryl Blake and five grandchildren: Chantelle Alvarez (Javy), Trina Barnes, Rickey Finney II, Tonya Gomez (Tino), and Timothy Gevock. She is also survived by 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers Jim Chew (Susan) and Randall Chew (Lois); and sister Carolyn Ente'-Dyer (Cary). Louise left many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own. She was a member of Delta Nazarene Church, and later joined the First Baptist Church of Stockton. Louise was a member and supporter of the Telephone Pioneers and the American Legion. She was also a member and later became the President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary. Louise retired from Pacific Telephone Company as a Manager and was an Avon Representative for 17 years after retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 37 years Carl O. Finney and husband of 11 years Ray L. Long; and two sons Carl Lewis Finney and Rickey Joe Finney. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the family will hold a private funeral service and later host a Celebration of Life for family and friends. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2020