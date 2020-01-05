|
|
Earl "Good Rockin" Brown September 5, 1931 - December 31, 2019 Earl H. Brown, Sr. aka Earl "Good Rockin" Brown passed away peacefully in Stockton, CA on December 31, 2019. The son of James and Zola Brown was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on September 5, 1931. Earl was an extraordinary entertainer, musician, master showman, a gifted saxophone player who captivated audiences around the world. Growing up in Dallas, Texas, Earl found a passion for music at an early age. As a youth, he was active in church and often helping direct the choir. At the age of 12, after seeing a movie featuring jazz musicians, he knew he wanted to pursue a living in show business. After nagging his mom for over a year, she finally bought him a sax. Practically self-taught, at age 15, Earl and his family moved to Richmond, CA where blues great Lowell Folson heard him play. Folson was so impressed, he invited Earl to join a national tour with his band, which also featured Ray Charles. Within two years of touring, in the early 1950s, Earl's sax solo was featured on the hit song, "Everyday I Got The Blues", which stayed at the top of the Billboard charts for 14 weeks. Earl continued to mix live performances with Fulson and successful recordings for a while before going out on his own in 1953. At that time, he met his wife to be, Rose Marie Yadao in the same year in Lodi, California. As the story goes, Earl knew right away that Rose was "The One". Well, he was right, their marriage of 59 years produced eight children: Brenda, Earl Jr., Pamela, David, Marvin, Darryl, Michael and Adam Brown. Earl's induction to the Bay Area Blues Hall of Fame took place in 1990. During his notable career, Earl has performed with blues greats, including Muddy Waters, BB King, Jackie Wilson, Johnny Lee Hooker and Lou Rawls. Between tours with the United Service Organization (USO), traveling to destinations in Italy, Korea, Singapore, Philippines and Hawaii, Earl headlined at major blues festivals around the country as well. While on vacation in Las Vegas for a much-needed break, Earl was asked on stage by comedian Don Rickles to perform impromptu at the Sahara Hotel. Earl again captivated the audience with a smooth rendition of "Georgia". He received two standing ovations and left a crowd of over 1000 people applauding for more. In 1996, after retirement, Earl and Rose moved to Las Vegas, Nevada to have access to year-round entertainment, and unlimited buffets. They both created a vacation destination for their family, relatives and friends for many years. They consistently hosted guests and visitors year-round. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; and parents, James and Zola Brown; older brother, Willie Lee Andrews. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Zola Jackson, Brenda Cox (Cortez), Earl Jr. (Ruth), Pamela Summerville (James), David (Sally), Marvin, Darryl, Michael, Adam (Theresa); 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17 at Bear Creek Community Church followed by burial in Cherokee Memorial Cemetery and repast reception at Bear Creek Community Church. We are grateful for the support of our family, friends and the Hospice of San Joaquin. In place of flowers, family request donations are made to the Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 10, 2020