Ed Daniels Oct. 28, 1959 - May 22, 2020 On Friday, May, 22, 2020, Ed Daniels, loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away in Kings Beach, California. Ed was born on October 28, 1959, in Stockton, California, to Lucille and Allen Daniels. He attended Stagg Senior High School and Delta College in Stockton and spent the majority of his adult years working in the Food and Beverage business, which was his passion. Ed owned several sports bars and worked as Food and Beverages Director at Gold Country Casino. Ed's last position before retirement was Food and Beverage Manager at the Biltmore in Tahoe. Ed was kind and supportive of his staff, and they always said how much they loved working for him. Ed enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always entertaining the group with tales of his life and adventures. He loved living in North Tahoe and loved to jet ski and take advantage of all the concerts and activities that area has to offer. Ed was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, his storytelling skills, and fun-loving personality. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Allen, and his mother, Lucille. He is survived by his siblings, Bob, Dan, Denise, Kathy and Dennis, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephew. The family has decided to postpone a Celebration of Life gathering until such time that the counties have removed the Shelter in Place order due to the 2019-20 pandemic.