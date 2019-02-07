|
|
Edenia M. Green
Feb. 10,1927 - Jan. 29, 2019
Edenia "Dena" Green passed away in Stockton, California on January 29, 2019, just 12 days shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born on February 10, 1927 in Yuba City, California to John and Edenia Ruby Clark. Dena was the youngest of three children. Her siblings were George Clark and Peggy Clark Achondo. Her childhood was spent in Bryte, California. In her teenage years she loved going out with friends and dancing.
A good friend introduced her to Seth Green, and Seth and Dena were married on January 1, 1951. Together they had four children: Lanea Sampson (Mike-deceased) of West Jordan, Utah, Judith Green of Stockton, Keith (Karen) Green of Lodi, and Ronald Green of Stockton. She was blessed to love and be loved by her children, her eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grand-children. Her grandchildren fondly remember receiving slippers knitted by Grandma each Christmas, and Saturday morning breakfasts of pancakes or French toast smothered in dark Karo Syrup. They loved spending time at Grandpa and Grandma's house. Dena was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served others.
Dena was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, siblings, and son-in-law. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.
Services will be held Friday,
February 8, 2019 at the Brookside Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 800 Brookside Road, Stockton. The viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N.
Beckman Road, Lodi. Funeral
arrangements are under the
direction of Frisbie Warren and Carroll Mortuary. Memorial
contributions can be made in our mother's name to () or to Hospice of San Joaquin (www.hospicesj.org).
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of
Mom's caregivers at The Commons on Thornton, Hospice of San Joaquin, and Zosing's Care Home.
Published in The Record on Feb. 7, 2019