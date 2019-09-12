|
|
Edith Grace Swannell Wackerly April 9th, 1919 - August 22, 2019 Edith Grace Swannell Wackerly died Thursday August 22 at O'Connor Woods Oak Creek Assisted Living where she had recently moved after a nine year residence at O'Connor Woods Independent Living. She was attended by her loving children and sister. The second of four daughters, Edith was born on April 9th, 1919 in Sacramento, California and lived in several Central and Southern California locations before settling in Stockton in 1959. Her parents, William Laurance Swannell and Grace Louise Parker Swannell, longtime residents of Stockton, were ministers at the Unity Church of Stockton from 1947 to 1962. After graduating from Sacramento High School in 1937 Edith worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles before marrying Donald A. McCormick (now deceased) in 1939. During her forties she returned to school and studied business at San Joaquin Delta College. She subsequently worked for the California State Compensation Insurance Fund for fifteen years, retiring in 1982 as a claims adjuster. In August of the same year she married Tom Wackerly of Stockton who died in 1995. After retiring Edith indulged a desire for travel, developed an interest in painting water colors, and became an avid reader. But most of all she loved family, and her greatest enjoyment was family gatherings with her four children and their families. She will be dearly missed. Edith is survived by: her children, Donna Jean McCormick of Stockton, Richard William McCormick of Redding, Susan Jane McCormick of Georgetown, CA, Gail McCormick Hixson of Stockton, her sister Margaret Swannell Borton of Stockton, nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. The memorial service will be held on Saturday September 14th at 1:30 pm at the O'Conner Woods Chapel, 3400 Wagner Heights Road, Stockton, followed by a reception at the O'Connor Woods North Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Hospice of San Joaquin whose presence was both a strength and blessing for her and her children during her last days.
Published in The Record on Sept. 12, 2019