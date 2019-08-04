|
Edith (Edie) Rubino Mar. 19, 1930 - July 28, 2019 Edith (Edie) Rubino of Stockton, Calif. It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Mother Edith Hanna -Rubino passed away July 28, 2019 at 89 years of age. Edith was born to Aubry Joseph Hanna and Rose Madelline (Dahm) Hanna on March 19, 1930. Edith was 1 of 7 children. She was raised in Linden, CA. with her 6 siblings and loved the country life growing up. She has always been a devoted mother, taught catechism, made our clothes and was a member of the PTA. Later, when her children were grown, she got an executive position in a man's world, being the only female on the board of directors with 30 men. This made way for some pretty funny stories. Edith was predeceased by her brothers: John Hanna, Dave Hanna, and George Hanna, her sister: Doreen Hanna- Melendez and survived by her sisters: Phyllis Hanna-Culp and Shirley Hanna-Stockstill. Edith is also survived by her children: Linda Rubino - Yoakum, Karen Rubino-Josephson (Ron) and Lynette Rubino - Mieglitz (Eric); Grandchildren Joey Yoakum, Courtney Yoakum - Bowers, Jessica Mieglitz -Blessing (Jarrett) and Michael Mieglitz (Britney), and 6 great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at In Season Garden area at 215 E. Alpine Ave, Stockton, CA. August 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Please feel free to share any Edie stories.
Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019