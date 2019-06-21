Home

Edmund Peter Dondero Sr.

Edmund Peter Dondero Sr. Obituary
Edmund Peter Dondero, Sr.

June 17, 1944 - June 16, 2019

Edmund P. Dondero, Sr.

passed away peacefully after an 8 month fight with Acute

Myeloid Leukemia. Eddie is

preceded in death by his father, John Sr., his mother, Elvina, and his infant daughter, Janice. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy, and three

children Edmund Jr., Albert

(Jennifer), and Julia, his

grandchildren Helene and

Thomas, his brother John Jr., and many close cousins,

nephews, and nieces.

Eddie will be missed for his

helpfulness and attention to

detail even if it was not asked for it was appreciated. He was a talented craftsman at Union Planing Mill and a lifelong

Linden farmer. He was a proud member of the Italian

Gardeners Society and the

Linden Lions Club.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, beginning at 4:00 pm with a Rosary to follow at 5pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, at 10 am.
Published in The Record from June 21 to June 22, 2019
