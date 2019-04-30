|
Edna Mae Farmer
January 27, 1922 - April 26, 2019
Edna Mae Farmer, aged 97,
passed away surrounded by her
loving family on April 26, 2019 after a battle with metastatic breast
cancer. Edna was born in Bremerton, Washington to Ira
Wilson and Marguarite (Burns)
Wilson. In 1943 Edna moved to
Angles Camp to be with her sister, Betty Soracco. While there she met the love of her life Lloyd W. Farmer.
Together they had three children, Lloyd, Jeanne and Mark.
Sadly, Lloyd W. Farmer passed away in 1965. During her life she worked at Lerner's, Montgomery Ward and retired from San
Joaquin County Auditor Controller's office. She was an avid sports fan especially the "A"s. She loved to play BINGO and play the slots. Her family meant everything to her. She loved having her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren around and always made herself available to care for them. She touched many lives and made a lasting impression on everyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd W. Farmer, her brothers, Harold Wilson, Roy Wilson, and her sister Betty Soracco. Her sister Patty Zerr survives her. Children; Lloyd N. Farmer and Pamela Farmer, Jeanne Michel and Mark Farmer.
Grandchildren; Shelly (Bob) Hardcastle, Joe (Kaylene) Farmer, Matt (Melani) Farmer, Amber Greenwood, Lisa (Mark) Kapogiannis, Suzanne (Damon) Cooper, Mark (Anna) Michel, Amy (Iracelis Mercado-Michel), Michael Michel, Shannon (Daniel Ahumada), Lloyd Farmer. 21 great grandchildren and 27 Great Great Grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews in
California and Washington, also survive her.
Edna lived the last eight years of her life at Rio Las Palmas where she made friends with most of the residents and
employees. The family would like to thank Blossom Ridge
Hospice for all their hard work and caring support during the last seven months.
Viewing will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2pm to 8pm at the
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home located at 831 Industrial Way. Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the
Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial, 14165 N. Beckman Rd.Lodi.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019