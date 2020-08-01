1/1
Edna Mae Soares
1926 - 2020
Edna Mae Soares July 30, 1926 - July 16, 2020 Edna Mae Soares passed peacefully on July 16, 2020. Edna was born on July 30, 1926 in Missouri to Harvey and Bertha Latham where she was raised with her loving brothers, Gene, Bill, Lonnie and Jim. What she learned from her parents living on a farm in Missouri more than prepared her for being a loving mother and grandmother, caring friend, business owner and advocate. After moving to the west coast to live with family in Hayward, California, Edna met her husband, Maurice Soares. Together they started their family in Sacramento and moved to Stockton in 1950 where they acquired and grew their family business, Chapel of the Palms Funeral Home. As a family they loved traveling throughout the United States, boating on the Delta waterways and spending summers in Santa Cruz. Edna had many favorite hobbies and pastimes including watching baseball (the San Francisco Giants was her favorite team!), crocheting for family and friends, bowling and playing bingo. But her ultimate joy in life came from the cherished memories she created with family and friends and from her times visiting family "back home" in Missouri. Edna loved and supported her community. She was a lifetime member of Club Portuguese of Stockton and former S.P.R.S.I. officer. Edna is survived by her daughter Judy Soares Teal (Logan), her sons Jim Soares (Steffany) and Steven Soares (Debbie), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Private service and committal was held on July 23, 2020. Donations may be made in Edna's memory to: Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.

Published in The Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Chapel of the Palms
