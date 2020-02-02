|
|
Edward Bennetto June 15, 1933 - Jan. 24, 2020 Edward Bennetto of Stockton, CA passed away January 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Ed was born June 15, 1933 in New Haven, CT to the late John and Eunice Bowman Bennetto. He is survived by wife of 45 years, Becky Bennetto; son, Bill (Almaida); daughter, Linda (Bill) LeConey; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by brother, John; and sister, Susan. Ed attended Yale University before joining the U.S. Army, where he served for 20 years, retiring at the rank of Lt. Colonel. He settled in California, where he was a Supervisor at the City of Stockton Animal Control until his retirement. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 10am at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 920 W. March Ln. Family requests donations to be made to Philoptochos Society at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Record on Feb. 2, 2020