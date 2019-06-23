|
|
Edward Harry
Grogan III
May 12, 1941 - May 24, 2019
The Delta lost one of its own
Ed Grogan III, beloved father, grandfather & friend, passed May 24, 2019 after battling Dementia. Born May 12, 1941 the middle child of Edward Grogan Jr. & Sophie Brumm. Ed lived in Stkn all his life except 4 years in Puerto Vallarta. Class president of Lincoln High School, lettered in track, football & band.
Married Michelle Palmer; they had Gigi Grogan Smith & Ken Grogan. Later married Carol Bingham, & then spent the rest of his life with a number of wonderful women that shared & enriched his life. He was a plumber & later a building contractor. Passionate about the Delta for over 60 years, a partner in an
Island Cabin for over 45 years. Member of Stockton Water Ski Club, Village West Yacht Club, Super Secret Ship Club & president of Delta Chamber making lifelong River Rat friends.
Ed enjoyed good times with
family, boating, skiing, bbq,
& playing sax.
Survivors include daughter Gigi & son in law Richard, son Ken, grandson Matt Womble & other relatives that he loved. Preceded in death by his father,
mother, younger brother Tom Grogan and older sister Judy Borcherding. Celebration of Ed's life will be held at Village West Yacht Club, 6633 Embarcadero, Stkn, 95219, Sat., July 27th,
4-10 PM. Please bring your
favorite memories to share.
Published in The Record on June 23, 2019