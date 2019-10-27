|
Edward "Terry" Healey April 1, 1950 - October 20, 2019 Terry passed away at his home surrounded by his family on October 20, 2019 after a long illness. He was born to Barbara Jean (Catsoulis) and Edward Healey in St. Charles, Missouri on April 1, 1950, the oldest of four siblings. The family moved to Ocean Beach in San Diego in 1962. He attended Sacred Heart Academy, University High School, Mesa Junior College and San Jose State University, where he majored in Criminal Justice. During his time in the Bay Area he began dating his first wife, Laurie Zamiska. They married in 1974. After graduating, he worked as a counselor at a boys ranch in Placer County. Through this experience he decided he wanted to "change the justice system from the inside," and he and Laurie returned to San Diego where he studied law at Thomas Jefferson School of Law. After passing the California State Bar Exam, they moved to Stockton for a job with the San Joaquin County Office of the Public Defender in 1980. They had two daughters, Jessica and Erin. In 1999, Terry married Kristine Eagle and they had a son, Blaise. As a deputy public defender for 31 years, Terry impacted thousands of lives. He had a deep reverence for justice and worked tirelessly pursuing fairness for his clients. He was a well-respected trial attorney and always spoke up - sometimes loudly - for those who could not speak for themselves. Terry saw the humanity in everyone. He was generous with his time and resources to family, friends, clients and acquaintances. He had an anti-establishment streak that ran deep, and he preferred social justice without a middleman. Case in point: he had his own version of United Way that he called the "UNTIED Way." Many a lucky downtown denizen found a large bill instead of a dollar in their tin can after he passed by. He would always shake their hands and wish them the best. Terry loved to tell long jokes with a terrible Irish accent. A really great burger gave him joy. Family picnics in Mission Bay Park were so important that this year he had us pack up a full-sized generator in the Ford Fusion and run it in the park, keeping his oxygen concentrator powered all day, so as not to miss a single minute. We would be remiss to not mention his love for Halloween and his epic Sammy Skates costume. He loved life and lived it well. He was passionate about music and travelled to see his favorite musicians perform in cafes, concert halls, bars, parks, meadows and on trains. He decided late in life to play the dobro, and spent many hours practicing. He camped with friends and family in the mountains, on beaches and near lakes and rivers. He loved breweries, grilling outside, bicycle riding, Strawberry Music Festival, Hootenanny, Crab Weekend and playing cribbage with his wife. The annual summer trip to Lake Tahoe was his favorite vacation--life was complete with a view of the lake, a beach chair and his family. Terry is survived by his wife, Kristine Eagle; daughters, Jessica and her partner Christopher Bray, Erin and her husband Joshua Height, and son Blaise; grandchildren, Joshua, Ruby, Alice, and Prudence; and first wife, Laurie Zamiska. He is also survived by his aunt, Sister Virgeen Healey; uncle, Steven Catsoulis; siblings, Margaret Ann Pearce (his "perfect match" bone marrow donor), Phil (Kim) Healey, and Barbie (Pat) Boyle, ten nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Barbara Jean Healey; brother-in-law, Alan Pearce and many aunts and uncles. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Delancey Street Foundation, 600 Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94107, Attention: Jerry Raymond, Treasurer.
Published in The Record on Oct. 27, 2019