Edward J. McComb

Edward J. McComb Obituary
Edward J McComb

Sept. 22, 1942 - June 13, 2019

Edward J McComb, age 76 of Stockton, passed away

peacefully in his sleep on

Thursday June 13, 2019 after his battle with Cancer. He was born in French Camp and grew up in Stockton, CA. He served

in the US Marine Corps from 1961-1966.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife Patricia M. McComb of

57 years and his children;

daughter Sheryl Botello (Jaime), son, Anthony McComb

(Barbara) and his youngest daughter, Debbie Higuera

(Ariel). He is also survived

by his sister Nylene Barbee

(Robert) of Lodi, CA.

He will forever be cherished by his 5 grandchildren; Vicki Watt (Sean), James Botello (Shyla), Tiffany Palacio-Barrales (Juan), Courtney Palacio and Marissa Palacio-Miranda (Junior).

He was also dearly loved by his 12 great grandchildren. He was

preceded in death by his father Edward J. McComb, his mother Florence Lewis, brother Ronald G. McComb and his sisters

Darlene Caruso and Sandra

Abbott.

Ed was known to be a devoted family man, but everyone who knew him knew that Pat was the love of his life and the reason for everything he did. He was deeply loved by his family and his memory will forever be etched in who we are.

Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel 14165 Beckman Rd. Lodi, CA, 95240 at 10:00 am
Published in The Record on June 18, 2019
