|
|
Edward James Severin June 14, 1926 - February 11, 2020 Edward James Severin passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 11, 2020. Ed was born to Florence and Hans Severin on June 14, 1926 in Fresno, California. He had two older brothers, Kenneth and Donald, who predeceased him, as well as his parents, son-in-law Douglas Haro, and great-grandson, Joel Dean Severin. Ed was a farm boy who learned to be a hard worker from the time he was a little boy. He and his brother Don, had their own dairy cows when they were just teenagers, and they were responsible for taking care of, milking, and sale of the milk. His father also had a machine shop where he learned to repair and rebuild small engines, tractors and cars. He served in the United States Army from the years 1944 - 1946 and obtained the rank of Sergeant. He married his sweetheart, Neva Andrews on June 4, 1948 in Fresno, CA. He built their first little house in Fresno pretty much all by himself. He owned and operated two different gas stations during this time. Six of their seven children were born in Fresno, namely, Maxine Haro (Doug), Jeanine Clark (Michael), Hans Michael Severin (Anna), Kathleen Dearmin (Dennis), Sherman Severin (Nancy) and Eileen Appleget (Mark). In 1959 they moved their family to Stockton, California and their daughter Darlene Matoian (George) was born. Ed was a partner in Home Supply Tool Rental with his brother Ken and two others until he retired, and the business is still in our family. Ed loved God, his beautiful wife, Neva, his family, his church, old cars and horses. He spent his time either working at the tool rental, working on a car, maintaining the grounds and buildings of his church, The Bridge (formerly Calvary Baptist), or pouring over magazines of his beloved Arabian horses and dreaming of once again owning one. He is survived by Neva, his loving wife of 71 years; seven children; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Bridge Church, 703 E. Swain Road in Stockton on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with lunch to follow. Burial will be private.
Published in The Record on Feb. 19, 2020