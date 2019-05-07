|
|
Edward Joseph Matts II
Jun. 30, 1947 - Mar. 17, 2019
Mr. Edward "Joe" Joseph Matts II, of Lockeford, California, born on June 30, 1947 in Lodi, California, to the late Betty Jane Matts and the late Edward Joseph Matts, passed away at age 71 on March 17, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. Joe served in the Air Force
stationed in Taiwan during the Vietnam War, he worked in the
car business as a general sales manager for over 35 years until 2007 and then drove truck across country until 2016.
Joe was the beloved husband of Helen Lopez-Matts. He is
survived by his sons, Peter J Matts and Jared J Matts (Karla); daughters, Angela N Matts-Miles (Steven), Nasim Matteoni (Ivan), and Sarah I Matts (Nicole); sisters, Sydney Thacher,
Dawn Heatlie, Sharyle Teicheira, and Connie Matts; and
grandchildren, Brendon & Ayden Matts, Julian Matteoni, Joaquin & Brooklyn Matts. He also leaves behind his dogs, Gracie, Mika, Asal, Rosa, and Junior.
Joe loved attending church, helping the needy, bible study, hiking, and working around the house. He was an active member at
Calvary Chapel, Reno, NV. Friends and family members may
attend the burial service Saturday, May 11, 2019 10:30am at
Harmony Grove Cemetery, 11455 Locke Rd., Lockeford. CA 95237 followed by a Celebration of Life Reception, 12pm at Lockeford Famly Restaurant Bar & Banquet, 18690 N. Hwy 88, Lockeford.
Published in The Record on May 7, 2019