Edward L. Williams, Jr. Jan. 8, 1954 - Dec. 16, 2019 Ed Williams, 65, resident of Stockton, CA, passed suddenly during a visit with his wife, Brigid. They had no children, just "Toto," their little dog, who still peers out the window waiting. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret S. Williams and his father, Edward L. Williams Sr., longtime residents of Stockton, CA. Ed is survived by his wife, Brigid Williams, of Stockton, CA; and his sister Esther Williams of Elk Grove, CA; two loving aunts and many loving cousins and friends. Ed was born January 8, 1954 in Oakland, CA. His family then moved to Napa, CA due to his father's employment. Afterward, they moved to Stockton, so Ed attended both Napa and Lincoln High Schools. He also attended Delta College where he studied Economics, World History, Electrical Engineering and Woodshop. Later in life he also lived in Linden and Westpoint, CA. He excelled in a number of trades. He was a welder, an electrician, a sound engineer in music and even installed P.A. systems. Ed loved music. At age 57 he finally married a singer! The Lord brought him "a mighty long way" through many tragedy and trial. Now he has traded that big cane for his crown. His memorial celebration will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 noon at Stockton Covenant Church, 1720 Oxford Way, Stockton, CA 95204. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Ed's name to Stockton Covenant Church 1720 Oxford Way, Stockton CA 95204, or Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 428 S. Ash St, Stockton CA 95205; or Cancer Research within the Department of Oncology at UC Davis.
Published in The Record on Jan. 11, 2020