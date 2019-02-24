Home

Edward Lucero Fernandez

Edward Lucero Fernandez Obituary
Edward Lucero Fernandez

Jan. 3, 1958 - Feb. 19, 2019

Edward Lucero Fernandez lost his battle with cancer on Feb.19, 2019. Retired from Laborers

Local 73. Edward was always there for friends and family.

Survived by his children

Edward, Joseph, Cecelia, Adrian, Jessica, Jason, Justin, Gabriela, 10 grandchildren, 5 sisters, 3 brothers, numerous family members and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held March 2, 2019 at Stribley Park, 1760 E. Sonora St, at 12 pm.
Published in The Record on Feb. 24, 2019
