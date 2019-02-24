|
|
Edward Lucero Fernandez
Jan. 3, 1958 - Feb. 19, 2019
Edward Lucero Fernandez lost his battle with cancer on Feb.19, 2019. Retired from Laborers
Local 73. Edward was always there for friends and family.
Survived by his children
Edward, Joseph, Cecelia, Adrian, Jessica, Jason, Justin, Gabriela, 10 grandchildren, 5 sisters, 3 brothers, numerous family members and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held March 2, 2019 at Stribley Park, 1760 E. Sonora St, at 12 pm.
Published in The Record on Feb. 24, 2019