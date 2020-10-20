Edward Primitivo "T-boy" Somera January 1, 1949 - October 4, 2020 Eddie "T-boy" was born in French Camp, CA to his parents Joseph Primitivo & Julia Carrillo. He grew up in Tracy, CA and moved to Stockton, CA where he met and married his wife Sylvia. He worked as a glass laborer and union president at Libby Owens Ford Lathrop, CA for 37 years. He was a die-hard Colts Fan all his life. He was a jack of all trades and handyman. He enjoyed gardening, chess, sports, gambling games, singing, and dancing to oldies. He loved family gatherings and always put family and others first. He had a great sense of humor, had strong faith, and enjoyed God's creations. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Somera and his five children, Edward "Tino" (Tami) Somera, Alfred "Teddy" Somera, Timothy "Timmy" Somera, Tanya (Jason) McKennee, and Kara "Mara" Somera, 18 grandchildren Alyssa, Jacob, Sarina, William, Samuel, Ava, Benjamin, Stella, Harrison, Kristina, Jessica, Jason, Layla, Cole, Darious, Kailee; 1 great grandchild Marina; 8 siblings Gordo (DJ), Delores, Gilbert (Irene), Virginia, Robert, Diana (Norm), Veronica ( Dan), and Richard. He is also survived by his in- laws; Abel and Emily Escalante; sisters-in-laws Gloria and Rita. He is preceded by both parents, brother Julian and granddaughters Gabrielle and Livia. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services to be held: Viewing at Casa Bonita Thursday October 22nd from 4 to 6 pm and Mass Friday October 23rd at St. Luke's Church at 10 am with burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home



