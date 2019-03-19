|
Edward Robert Piazza
May 6, 1911 - March 14, 2019
Edward Robert Piazza, 107, was born on May 6, 1911, and
passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 14, 2019.
Eddie was born the son of Angelo and Teresa Piazza, Italian immigrants.
Eddie was born in a tent in Fallon, Nevada. He moved to Stockton with his parents in 1921 where they started farming east of Stockton. Eddie farmed and remained on the same property
until 2017 (96 years on that property). He then moved to the Reno area where he could be close to his daughter. Eddie was a member of Italian Gardeners Society, Waterloo Gun and Bocce, Italian Athletic Club, SIRS, and the San Joaquin Marketing Association. He regularly attended St. Michaels Catholic Church.
Eddie enjoyed spending time with family and friends. When possible he liked to go hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and basketball. He could always be found where there was a competitive game of Bocce, his walls were full of trophies and awards.
He was preceded in death by his wife Caroline, his parents, and his sister Emma Simpson. He is survived by his daughter Debra Piazza-Hamrick and son-in-law Marv Hamrick, his niece Beverly Owning, two granddaughters (Vanessa Evans and Erica Evans), four great grandchildren (Andrew, Rory, Karson, and Asher).
A Mass will be held Thursday March 21, at 10:00 am at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Lane, followed by a committal San Joaquin Catholic Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 20 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Casa Bonita
Funeral Home 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019